BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NHL, NBA Playoffs, MLB and French Open

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer, one of the top sportsbook promos available heading into Sunday, May 31. New users can place their first wager on NHL and NBA Playoffs, MLB, or French Open action and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if it loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Sunday's playoff and Grand Slam action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real-money wager on any available market, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. With the NBA Finals picture coming into focus, the Stanley Cup Final field nearly set, and the French Open entering its second week, there is no shortage of compelling action to target.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is less than $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing your first bet.

Say you place $200 on Novak Djokovic to win the French Open and the bet loses. BetMGM would return five $40 bonus bets, giving you $200 in total bonus credit to use across any market. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still pocket those $50 MGM Rewards Points.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are a valuable part of the BetMGM ecosystem. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Sunday's NHL, NBA, MLB and French Open slate

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming your First Bet offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's action tips off:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any available market, whether that is the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final, an NBA Finals futures bet, a French Open match featuring Djokovic or Alexander Zverev, or any MLB game on Sunday's schedule. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use them within seven days. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to explore on Sunday, May 31

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users across all major sports, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to marquee events like the playoffs and Grand Slams. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promos tab directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new deals are regularly added throughout the week.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.