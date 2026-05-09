BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet Offer for UFC 328

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of UFC 328 on May 9. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Enter the code at registration and place your first wager on the Chimaev vs. Strickland main event. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare today's top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for UFC 328

BetMGM is offering new users two welcome options ahead of UFC 328, and both require the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 at registration. The primary offer is a $1,500 First Bet available in most eligible states. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can alternatively opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, which pays out $150 in bonus bets if that initial $10 wager wins.

Here is how the $1,500 First Bet breaks down in practice. Say you place $1,500 on Khamzat Chimaev to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 and the bet loses. BetMGM would return your $1,500 stake as five bonus bets worth $300 each. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake. Win or lose, every new user also earns $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers above $50 that lose are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager.

Wagers below $50 that lose are returned as a single bonus bet equal to the stake.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly; any winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

The Bet $10, Get $150 offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) pays $150 as three $50 bonus bets if the initial wager wins.

$50 MGM Rewards Points are awarded win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and carry real value. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live event tickets. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code offer for UFC 328

Claiming your welcome offer before UFC 328 is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook ahead of the Chimaev vs. Strickland title fight.

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any UFC 328 market, including the Chimaev vs. Strickland main event or the Van vs. Taira flyweight title co-main. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect bonus bets: If your first wager loses, bonus bets are credited to your account within 24 hours and are valid for seven days. Withdraw winnings: Cash out any real-money winnings immediately. Use bonus bets first before accessing any payout from those wagers. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose, credited after your qualifying wager settles.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond UFC 328

The welcome offer is just the starting point at BetMGM. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses by tapping the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These deals are updated regularly and cover everything from UFC to NFL, NBA, and beyond.

Checking the Promos section before placing any wager is a smart habit, as BetMGM frequently adds new offers tied to major events. Whether you are betting on the undercard at UFC 328 or looking ahead to the next big fight card, there is almost always something worth grabbing. The bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, gets new users through the door, but the ongoing promotions are what keep the experience fresh.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.