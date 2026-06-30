BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1.5K First Bet Bonus for France vs. Sweden, Round of 32

France and Sweden square off on Tuesday, June 30, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer. The $1,500 in bonus bets available through the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 makes this the perfect time to sign up and place your first wager on this Round of 32 matchup. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for France vs. Sweden

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. Make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. This means you can confidently back France's dominant attack or Sweden's upset potential without the same level of pressure on your initial selection.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on France to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly to maximize their value.

The terms are clear and player-friendly. You must use the code SIBONUS50 at registration to qualify. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet. Bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use each one before accessing any potential payout. When you use a bonus bet, BetMGM does not return your stake if it wins, only the profit.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer on France vs. Sweden

Signing up and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the France vs. Sweden matchup on June 30. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. These offers change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets. To discover what's currently available, simply open the BetMGM Sportsbook app or visit the website and navigate to the Promos section, where you'll find all active bonuses, odds boosts, and special offers tailored to your interests.

MGM Rewards Points, earned through this welcome offer and future wagers, unlock additional value across BetMGM's ecosystem. You can redeem these points for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, convert them to Marriott Bonvoy Points, purchase merchandise, or claim Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to maximize your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards page .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.