BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Jordan vs. Argentina

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" ahead of Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27. This welcome offer applies to first-time users, and you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more current offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Jordan vs. Argentina

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including the Jordan vs. Argentina matchup on Saturday. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points. If it loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet for that amount. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on Argentina to win Group J and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly on upcoming matches.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Maximum bonus bet return: $1,500.

Bonus bets issued as multiple credits if wager exceeds $50.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for this weekend's match

Signing up with BetMGM and placing your first bet on Jordan vs. Argentina takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Jordan vs. Argentina game on June 27. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to your stake amount; if it wins, you keep your winnings. Use any bonus bets within seven days on additional wagers before withdrawing funds.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can explore additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers often include odds boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. Checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.