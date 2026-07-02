BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus for Portugal vs. Croatia, Round of 32

Portugal and Croatia clash on Thursday, July 2, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer. The $1,500 back in bonus bets promotion from BetMGM is available now, and you'll need the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" to claim it. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time users. After you register, deposit at least $10, and place your first real money wager on any sport or market, you're eligible for the bonus. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 on the Portugal vs. Croatia match, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Portugal to win and lose, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet matching your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on upcoming matches.

Beyond the bonus bets, you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards program page .

Minimum deposit: $10.

Minimum first wager: Any amount qualifies, but wagers over $50 unlock five bonus bets.

Bonus bet expiration: Seven days from issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; they must be used on additional wagers.

Your original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Portugal vs. Croatia

Claiming the welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Portugal vs. Croatia match on July 2.

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SIBONUS50" during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Portugal vs. Croatia match. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific offers tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active offers and their terms.

Whether you're looking to maximize your Portugal vs. Croatia wager or explore other betting opportunities, checking the promos tab ensures you never miss a valuable boost. Loyalty pays off at BetMGM, and regular users benefit from a steady stream of enhanced odds and bonus opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.