BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USA takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1, in a Round of 32 matchup with a spot in the last 16 on the line. New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM by using the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to receive $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on this match. The code is required to claim this offer, and you'll also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market to qualify. If your initial bet on the USA versus Bosnia and Herzegovina match loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within the following structure.

Wagers of $50 or less return as one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wagers between $50 and $1,500 return as five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the USA to win and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

If your first bet on the USA versus Bosnia and Herzegovina wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. However, you cannot withdraw bonus bets right away; you must use each bonus bet on another wager before cashing out any potential profits. BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets, so plan your subsequent wagers accordingly.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for this match

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the USA versus Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for the USA versus Bosnia and Herzegovina match. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within seven days. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, then withdraw any winnings once you've met the playthrough requirements.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value at BetMGM.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.