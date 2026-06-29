BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Brazil vs. Japan

Brazil and Japan square off in Houston on Monday, June 29, and new bettors can take advantage of a substantial welcome offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" to claim $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on this Round of 32 matchup. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Brazil vs. Japan

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial bet on Brazil to win, Japan to pull off an upset, or any other market available for this knockout clash without worrying about losing your initial stake. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points as a bonus.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Brazil vs. Japan match.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Brazil to advance and the bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other markets. Conversely, if you bet $1,500 on Japan's counterattacking prowess to produce a shock result and win, you'll pocket your winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points bonus. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full range of redemption options at the BetMGM Rewards program page .

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Brazil vs. Japan

Signing up and placing your first bet on this intriguing Round of 32 matchup takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" during the signup process. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Brazil vs. Japan match and place your first wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any other sports market before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and used your bonus bets, head to the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what other opportunities are available. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting experience across football, basketball, soccer, and more. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss out on extra value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.