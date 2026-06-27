BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Panama vs. England

England takes on Panama on Saturday, June 27, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim $1,500 back in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. New users can place their first wager on this Group L matchup and receive their entire stake back in bonus bets if it doesn't hit. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Panama vs. England

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. To qualify, you must make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a real money bet on any market available for the Panama vs. England match.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on England to win and that bet loses, you'd get five $300 bonus bets back. If you wager $50 or less and lose, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly on other matches or markets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers.

Your original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

The offer applies to any sport or market, not just the Panama vs. England game.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for the Panama vs. England match

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Panama vs. England:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Panama vs. England game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper dive into what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers change frequently and often include parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and deposit matches tied to major sporting events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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