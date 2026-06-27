BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Panama vs. England
England takes on Panama on Saturday, June 27, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim $1,500 back in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. New users can place their first wager on this Group L matchup and receive their entire stake back in bonus bets if it doesn't hit. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.
How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Panama vs. England
The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. To qualify, you must make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a real money bet on any market available for the Panama vs. England match.
Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on England to win and that bet loses, you'd get five $300 bonus bets back. If you wager $50 or less and lose, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly on other matches or markets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers.
- Your original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.
- The offer applies to any sport or market, not just the Panama vs. England game.
*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for the Panama vs. England match
Signing up with BetMGM and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Panama vs. England:
- Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup.
- Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account.
- Place your first real money wager on any market for the Panama vs. England game or any other sport.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points.
- Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.
For a deeper dive into what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review.
Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers
BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers change frequently and often include parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and deposit matches tied to major sporting events.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
- BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.