BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Türkiye vs USA

The USA takes on Türkiye in a Group D finale on Thursday, June 25, and new bettors can capitalize on a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on this match. The offer requires a code, and you'll also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Türkiye vs USA

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a substantial welcome offer for first-time users. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money wager on any market, including the Türkiye vs USA match. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Here's how the bonus bets break down: If you wager $1,500 and lose on Türkiye vs USA, you'll receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake. For example, a $25 losing bet on the match would return $25 in bonus bets. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly on upcoming matches.

The terms are straightforward: you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager to qualify. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can access any potential payouts. BetMGM does not return your original stake when using bonus bets, only your winnings. Win or lose your first bet, you'll earn $50 MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can also be converted into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or gametime vouchers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for the Türkiye vs USA match

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Thursday's Group D finale:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Türkiye vs USA match and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before the seven-day expiration, and withdraw any winnings after bonus bets are used.

For a deeper dive into BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly refreshes its promotional calendar with bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. After you've claimed your welcome offer on Türkiye vs USA, check the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses. These rotating offers give you multiple ways to maximize value throughout the sports calendar.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.