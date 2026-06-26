BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Norway vs. France

New bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer ahead of the Norway vs. France matchup on Friday, June 26. The $1,500 in bonus bets offer from BetMGM requires the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim. Check out sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Norway vs. France

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a substantial welcome offer for first-time users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Norway vs. France game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 on the Norway vs. France matchup and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on France to win and lost, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet matching your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on upcoming matches.

Beyond the bonus bets, you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. The terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets issued only if your first wager loses.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when using bonus bets.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer step by step

Signing up and placing your first bet on the Norway vs. France game is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Norway vs. France match on Friday, June 26. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within the specified limits. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before attempting any withdrawals.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional promotions at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed bets on Norway vs. France, you can discover additional promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.