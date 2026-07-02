BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Spain vs. Austria

Spain and Austria square off Thursday, July 2 in a Round of 32 matchup with a spot in the last 16 on the line. New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses by using the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Spain vs. Austria

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including Spain vs. Austria matchups. If your first bet on the Spain-Austria game loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets that expire seven days after issuance.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Spain to win and lose, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet matching your stake. Win or lose your initial bet, you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

Key terms include the following:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

Your original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

The offer applies to any sport or market, not just Spain vs. Austria.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for the Spain vs. Austria match

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. Austria is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market in the Spain vs. Austria game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before the seven-day expiration. Withdraw any winnings after bonus bets are used.

For more details on BetMGM's features and functionality, check out our BetMGM review .

Other BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning players throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, navigate to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website and browse active offers for your favorite sports and leagues.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.