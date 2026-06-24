BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,550 if Your First Bet Loses on Switzerland vs Canada

Switzerland and Canada clash in a decisive Group B matchup on Wednesday, June 24, and new bettors can take advantage of a generous welcome offer. The $1,500 in bonus bets available through sportsbook promos makes this the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim this offer and start betting on the Switzerland-Canada showdown.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Switzerland vs Canada

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial bet on any aspect of the Switzerland-Canada match without worrying about losing your initial stake. If you wager $1,500 on Switzerland to win and the bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. Conversely, if you bet $40 on Canada and lose, you'll get one $40 bonus bet back.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Your first real money wager must be placed on any sports market, including the Switzerland-Canada game.

If your bet loses, bonus bets are issued for the full amount, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be used for digital play at BetMGM, converted to Marriott Bonvoy Points, redeemed for merchandise, or applied toward Gametime Vouchers.

MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency that gives you flexibility in how you use your earnings. Whether you're a frequent bettor or an occasional player, these points add extra value to your account and can be redeemed across multiple platforms within the MGM ecosystem.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for the Switzerland-Canada match

Signing up and placing your first bet on Switzerland vs Canada is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration process with your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Enter the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market related to the Switzerland-Canada game, whether it's the match winner, total goals, or individual player props. If your bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours, and you can use them on any subsequent wagers. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings immediately, plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and betting boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include enhanced odds on popular matchups, parlay boosts, and deposit bonuses that can maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.