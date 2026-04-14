BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for Trail Blazers vs Suns Play-In Game

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 when betting on Tuesday's Trail Blazers vs Suns Western Conference play-in game. The $1,500 first bet offer requires the promo code SIBONUS50 and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses. This welcome promotion is available through April 14 and pairs perfectly with sportsbook promos for the high-stakes playoff matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Trail Blazers vs Suns betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with first bet protection up to $1,500 on any sports market. When you place your initial wager on the Trail Blazers vs Suns play-in game and it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. Additionally, all new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether their first bet wins or loses.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, a losing $1,500 bet on Phoenix to win would return five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

• Bonus code SIBONUS50 must be entered during registration.

• Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be wagered.

For Tuesday's play-in game, you might bet $500 on Portland to cover the spread. If the Blazers fail to cover and you lose, BetMGM would issue five $100 bonus bets for future wagering. If Portland covers the spread and you win, you keep your original winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim BetMGM promo code for Tuesday's play-in game

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook welcome offer for the Trail Blazers vs Suns matchup:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process. Verify your identity by providing required documentation like a driver's license. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Trail Blazers vs Suns betting market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, or keep winnings if it wins. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These recurring promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like playoff games.

MGM Rewards Points earned through betting activity can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.