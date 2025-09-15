SI

BetMGM Bonus Code Sl1550: Get up to $1,550 in Bonus Bets on Texans vs. Buccaneers

Brian Giuffra

Claim up to $1,550 in bonus bets on the Texans vs. Buccaneers NFL matchup when you register a new account using the BetMGM bonus code Sl1550.
The upcoming Monday night showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans comes with a major boost for new players. By entering BetMGM bonus code SI1550, new users can get up to $1,550 in bonus bets

Just register, deposit $10 or more, and place your first bet. If it loses, you’ll get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets, plus a $50 bonus bet. It’s one of the top sportsbook promos available for NFL bettors this week.

What to expect from BetMGM’s Texans vs. Buccaneers offer

You can get to $1,550 in bonus bets by claiming this welcome bonus. If you place a wager and your bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake up to $1,500. They'll also throw in an extra $50 for good measure. 

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when signing up, and deposit at least $10 to qualify. You must be 21 or older and located in a supported US state.

Full breakdown of how the BetMGM welcome offer works:

  • You need to enter the BetMGM bonus code Sl1550 when registering in order to claim this offer.
  • You must be a new user and 21 years or above.
  • Bettors must deposit at least $10 to qualify. You can then place your first wager on Buccaneers vs. Texans (or any sport).
  • If your first bet loses, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus a $50 bonus bet.
  • Wagers under $50 are refunded as one single bonus bet.
  • Wagers of $50 or more are refunded as five bonus bets (each worth 20% of stake).
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
  • Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

You can opt for a big swing or play it safe, this offer gives you options. Going bold with a long shot could turn your bonus into a major payday, while backing a heavy favorite offers a shot at easy early returns. Either way, your first bet is protected.

If you're in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you’ll get a different welcome offer: Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.

Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It’s not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

More BetMGM football betting promotions

Already a BetMGM member? You can still take advantage of ongoing NFL promos.

  • Second Chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
  • Pick a Football: Bet $10 on pro football to unlock a casino reward.
  • Pro Football Boost Pack: Claim this boost pack to unlock pro football profit boost tokens tonight.

How to claim the BetMGM welcome bonus

You can get started with BetMGM in just a few steps:

  1. Sign up: Create a new BetMGM account by clicking any link on this page. Remember to enter the BetMGM bonus code Sl1550 when signing up.
  2. Deposit: Add at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
  3. Place your bet: Wager on Buccaneers at Texans or any NFL game.
  4. Unlock bonus bets: If your first wager loses, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus a $50 bonus bet.

BetMGM bonus vs. other sportsbook promos

Take a look at how BetMGM’s offer compares to DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,550 back in bonuses + exclusive $50 bonus bet

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1550 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

