DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open and More

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 30, with new users able to bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. Whether you are eyeing Game 5 of the Canadiens-Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final or looking to wager on the French Open, this is a great time to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Canadiens-Hurricanes and more

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports market. That is all it takes to unlock $100 in bonus bets.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. For example, if you place your $5 wager on the Montreal Canadiens to stay alive in Game 5 and they pull off the upset, you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If Carolina closes out the series, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the sports calendar.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Game 5 and the French Open

Claiming this DraftKings new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying bet on tonight's action:

Register your new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods once your account is verified. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as Game 5 of Canadiens-Hurricanes, a French Open match, or any MLB game on tonight's slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this promo, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions for existing customers throughout the week. The French Open, NHL playoffs, and a packed MLB slate give bettors plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these deals.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it is worth browsing before placing any wager. Keep an eye out for event-specific boosts tied to marquee matchups like tonight's elimination game in Raleigh.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.