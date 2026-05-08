DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 8, with a packed Friday slate featuring MLB action, Round 2 NBA playoff basketball, and Round 2 NHL playoff hockey. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB, NBA and NHL playoffs

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Say you back the New York Knicks to go up 3-0 on the Philadelphia 76ers and your bet wins — you still collect those four bonus bets. If the Knicks stumble and your wager loses, the DraftKings new-user promo still delivers the same $100 in bonus bets. The same applies if you prefer to bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs series, an NHL matchup, or any MLB game on Friday's loaded schedule.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Friday's games

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the Friday action tips off:

Register at DraftKings by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available deposit methods once your account is verified. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Knicks vs. 76ers, Timberwolves vs. Spurs, Canadiens vs. Sabres, Ducks vs. Golden Knights, or any MLB game on Friday's slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the week. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these deals. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see everything currently available to you.

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