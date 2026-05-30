DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA Game 7, French Open, and More

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 30, with new users able to bet $5 and receive $100 in bonus bets instantly. From the NBA Western Conference Finals Game 7 to the French Open and a packed MLB slate, there is no shortage of action to target with this welcome offer.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Game 7 and beyond

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will deliver four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs and the Thunder pull through, you collect your winnings plus the bonus bets. If Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs come out on top and your bet loses, you still receive the $100 in bonus bets. The outcome of your first wager does not affect your eligibility for the bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock this offer. The promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. With Game 7 of the Spurs-Thunder series, French Open matches featuring Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, and a full MLB Saturday on the schedule, new users have plenty of markets to choose from when placing that first bet.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for May 30

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying bet before the day's biggest games tip off:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Navigate to any sports market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder is an ideal target, but French Open matches and MLB games are also strong options. Win or lose your first bet, and DraftKings will credit four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance across any available markets on the platform.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos for existing users on May 30

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and other promotions tied to major events throughout the sports calendar. The NBA playoffs, French Open, and MLB season all tend to generate targeted offers worth exploring.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and with a day as loaded as May 30, there is a strong chance you will find something worth using on the biggest games of the weekend.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.