DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for Spurs vs Thunder Game 7

The DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the NBA postseason. New users can bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly, just in time to wager on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7. Check out more sportsbook promos before the offer expires May 31.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Game 7

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Saturday's winner-take-all Western Conference Finals showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will deliver four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder to a Finals berth or Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs pull off the upset, your bonus bets arrive either way. The bonus lands within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Spurs vs Thunder Game 7

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before tip-off Saturday night:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods on DraftKings Sportsbook. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users

The DraftKings promo codes do not stop after you claim the welcome offer. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA playoffs and beyond. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Keep checking back so you never miss a chance to maximize your value on marquee matchups like this one.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.