DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB Games, NBA and NHL Playoff Games

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 7, with new users able to bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. With MLB action across the league, plus NBA and NHL playoff games on the schedule, there is no shortage of markets to target with your qualifying wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for today's games

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether you back the Thunder to go up 2-0 on the Lakers and it hits, or you take a shot on the Cavaliers to even their series against the Pistons and it falls short, the bonus bets are on their way either way. The same applies to any MLB game you choose as your qualifying wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With the Hurricanes holding a 2-0 series lead over the Flyers, the NBA's Thunder sitting as heavy championship favorites, and a full MLB slate on tap, there are plenty of compelling markets to use as your qualifying bet. This DraftKings promo codes offer gives you a strong head start no matter which game you choose.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for today's MLB, NBA and NHL action

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before tonight's games tip off and drop the puck.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider targeting one of tonight's playoff matchups, such as Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2, Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2, or Flyers vs. Hurricanes, or any MLB game on the schedule. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for current customers throughout the week. From profit boosts on marquee matchups to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay insurance, there is usually something worth grabbing. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for tonight's NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the full MLB slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.