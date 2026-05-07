DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB Games, NBA and NHL Playoff Games
The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 7, with new users able to bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. With MLB action across the league, plus NBA and NHL playoff games on the schedule, there is no shortage of markets to target with your qualifying wager.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for today's games
The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market.
Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether you back the Thunder to go up 2-0 on the Lakers and it hits, or you take a shot on the Cavaliers to even their series against the Pistons and it falls short, the bonus bets are on their way either way. The same applies to any MLB game you choose as your qualifying wager.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
With the Hurricanes holding a 2-0 series lead over the Flyers, the NBA's Thunder sitting as heavy championship favorites, and a full MLB slate on tap, there are plenty of compelling markets to use as your qualifying bet. This DraftKings promo codes offer gives you a strong head start no matter which game you choose.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings promo for today's MLB, NBA and NHL action
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before tonight's games tip off and drop the puck.
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the available payment methods on the platform.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider targeting one of tonight's playoff matchups, such as Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2, Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2, or Flyers vs. Hurricanes, or any MLB game on the schedule.
- Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.
For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users
Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for current customers throughout the week. From profit boosts on marquee matchups to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay insurance, there is usually something worth grabbing. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for tonight's NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the full MLB slate.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.