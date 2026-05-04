DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB Games, NBA & NHL Playoffs

A massive Monday of sports is here, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives new users $100 in bonus bets after placing just a $5 wager. With MLB, Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs, and Round 2 of the NHL Playoffs all on the schedule, there has never been a better time to check out the latest sportsbook promos . This offer is available through May 4.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the NBA and NHL playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No promo code for DraftKings is needed -- the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With so many games on tap, you have plenty of options for your qualifying wager. You could place your $5 bet on the 76ers or the Knicks in Game 1 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series. If the Knicks cover and your bet wins, your four $25 bonus bets arrive and you pocket the winnings on top. If the 76ers pull the upset and your bet loses, you still receive all $100 in bonus bets -- making this a strong DraftKings Sportsbook promo code opportunity regardless of the outcome.

NHL fans can target the Ducks vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 or the Flyers vs. Hurricanes in Game 2, with Carolina holding a 1-0 series lead. And if baseball is your game, a loaded MLB slate with nearly every team in action gives you even more ways to get your qualifying wager in. The DraftKings promo codes available here make Monday's action even more compelling for new bettors.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for tonight's games

Claiming this offer is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Tonight's NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, and MLB games all qualify. Win or lose your bet, and DraftKings will credit four $25 bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, banking options, and betting markets, check out our complete DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers for existing users on a big night of sports

Already have a DraftKings account? You are not left out of the fun. DraftKings consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions for existing customers throughout the week. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up alongside a full MLB schedule, there is no shortage of ways to find added value on the app tonight.

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