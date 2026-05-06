DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Wednesday, May 6, with a loaded slate of MLB, NHL and NBA playoff action on tap. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets just by placing a $5 wager. From Dodgers-Astros to NHL second-round chaos, there is no shortage of action to target.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB, NHL and NBA playoffs

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. New users simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether your Dodgers-Astros moneyline pick cashes or comes up short, the bonus bets are on their way. The DraftKings new-user promo delivers value regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on the Rangers-Yankees game and New York wins, you collect your winnings plus four $25 bonus bets. If the Rangers pull the upset and your bet loses, you still receive those four $25 bonus bets to use across the NBA playoffs, NHL second-round matchups, or any other market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for tonight's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before tonight's action tips off:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as Dodgers-Astros, the Wolves-Spurs NBA playoff game, or the Vegas-Anaheim NHL series. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for existing customers throughout the week. With MLB in full swing and both the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these offers.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, so it is worth browsing before you place your next wager on any of tonight's marquee matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.