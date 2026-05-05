DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, May 5, with MLB, NHL, and NBA Playoffs action all on the board. New users can bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly to use across tonight's loaded slate.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

The bonus bets arrive win or lose. Say you back the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in tonight's pitching duel between Drew Rasmussen and Kevin Gausman — regardless of the outcome, your $100 in bonus bets will be on the way. The same applies if you prefer to wager on the Lakers taking on Oklahoma City in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series, or on Carolina or Vegas in the NHL's second round.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings tonight

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's games tip off or first pitch is thrown:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal details, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, then verify your identity to complete registration. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market — tonight's MLB, NHL, or NBA Playoffs games are all eligible. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for current customers throughout the week. With MLB in full swing and both the NHL and NBA Playoffs heating up, there is no shortage of opportunities to find added value.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it is worth browsing before you place your next wager on tonight's action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.