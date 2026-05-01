DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoff Games

The NBA and NHL playoffs are delivering must-watch Game 6 action on May 1, and the DraftKings promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on the drama. New users who sign up and place a $5 wager can unlock $100 in bonus bets instantly. Check out more sportsbook promos before the games tip off and drop the puck on May 1.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. That is all it takes to trigger the bonus.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. For example, if you place your $5 wager on an NBA Game 6 and your team covers, you still receive the bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your bet on an NHL elimination game does not go your way, the four $25 bonus bets will still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for playoff games

Claiming the promo code for DraftKings is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before the May 1 playoff action begins.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: After your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. The NBA and NHL playoff games on May 1 are great options to target with your first bet. Collect your bonus bets: Whether your bet wins or loses, four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses throughout the NBA and NHL postseason and MLB regular season. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers tied to the biggest games on the schedule. With playoff basketball, playoff hockey, and daily MLB action all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of DraftKings promo codes for returning customers.

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