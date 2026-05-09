DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives new users $100 in bonus bets to jump in on the action. As of May 9, simply place a $5 wager on any of this weekend's playoff matchups to unlock the deal. Check out more sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. New users simply deposit a minimum of $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. The promotion applies automatically once those requirements are met.

Whether you back LeBron James and the Lakers to pull off an upset against the Oklahoma City Thunder or ride the Cavaliers to extend their series against the Detroit Pistons, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling.

For NHL bettors, this weekend's slate is equally compelling. You could place your qualifying wager on the Carolina Hurricanes as they open their second-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, or back the Montreal Canadiens as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in what promises to be a memorable matchup. The same bonus structure applies regardless of which game you choose.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your first bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the promo code for DraftKings ahead of this weekend's playoffs

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop this weekend:

Register your account by visiting DraftKings and entering your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any NBA or NHL playoff market — or any other available sports betting market. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your first bet settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users during the playoffs

The DraftKings promo codes and deals do not stop once you have claimed the welcome offer. DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA and NHL postseason. These can change daily, so it pays to check in regularly.

The easiest way to stay on top of available deals is to visit the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With multiple playoff series reaching critical moments this weekend, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what DraftKings has on offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.