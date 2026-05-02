DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Saturday MLB, NBA and NHL Action

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Saturday, May 2. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets with a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Celtics/76ers Game 7, Flyers/Hurricanes Game 1, or any MLB matchup on the slate.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Saturday's games

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

The best part is that the outcome of your first bet does not matter. Whether you back the Celtics to close out the 76ers in Game 7, wager on the Flyers to pull off an upset in Game 1 against the Hurricanes, or put your $5 on the Yankees to beat the Orioles, you will receive your bonus bets either way.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Cubs and your bet wins, you collect your winnings plus four $25 bonus bets. If the Cubs win instead, you still receive the four $25 bonus bets to use on upcoming games. No promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock this offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Saturday's action

Claiming this offer is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before Saturday's games tip off, drop the puck, or throw first pitch.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Celtics/76ers Game 7, the Flyers/Hurricanes Game 1, or any MLB game on Saturday's schedule. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, odds, and banking options, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the week. These deals cover a wide range of sports, from the NBA playoffs to MLB and beyond.

To see what is currently available, open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.