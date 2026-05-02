DraftKings Promo Code for the 2026 Kentucky Derby: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 2, and new users can take advantage of a great $100 in bonus bets offer with the DraftKings promo code. Simply bet $5 on any market and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. Check out more sportsbook promos before the Run for the Roses kicks off.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the Kentucky Derby

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward, and no code is required to claim it. New users simply need to make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the Kentucky Derby.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether Renegade romps home as the favorite or a longshot like Chief Wallabee comes storming down the stretch to steal the win, you still walk away with bonus bets in your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With a wide-open Derby field and plenty of value in the 6-1 to 15-1 range, this is a great time to get started on DraftKings Sportsbook. Even if your first bet on Commandment or Further Ado doesn't cash, those four bonus bets give you plenty of ways to stay in the action.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for the Kentucky Derby

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before the horses hit the gate at Churchill Downs:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as a Kentucky Derby win bet or an exotic wager. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings doesn't just reward new customers. Existing users can regularly find fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The offers rotate frequently, so it pays to check back often, especially around major events like the Kentucky Derby.

From parlay insurance to same-game parlay boosts, there are plenty of ways for returning bettors to add value to their wagers. Keep an eye on the app heading into race day to make sure you're not leaving anything on the table as the 2026 Run for the Roses approaches.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.