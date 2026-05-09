DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 328: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for Chimaev vs. Strickland

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of UFC 328 on Saturday, May 9. New users can claim $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland or any other market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 328

The DraftKings promo code deal is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Whether you back Chimaev to submit Strickland in the early rounds or take a shot on Strickland pulling off another massive upset, your qualifying bet works either way. Win or lose that first wager on UFC 328, the bonus bets still land in your account within 72 hours of your bet settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your first bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on Chimaev to win and he dominates Strickland with his wrestling, you collect your winnings plus four $25 bonus bets. If Strickland shocks the world and your bet loses, you still receive those four $25 bonus bets to use across any market on DraftKings Sportsbook. It is a strong way to get started with a promo code for DraftKings ahead of one of the year's most anticipated fights.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Chimaev vs. Strickland

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before UFC 328:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any available payment method on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including UFC 328 — Chimaev vs. Strickland. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your first bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review.

More DraftKings promo offers for existing users on UFC 328 night

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, and UFC 328 fight night is no exception. Profit boosts, parlay insurance, and same-game parlay offers are among the types of promotions that regularly appear on the platform. The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which updates frequently leading up to major events like Chimaev vs. Strickland.