DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 328: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Chimaev vs. Strickland
New users can grab $100 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code offer ahead of UFC 328 on May 9. Simply place a $5 wager on any market, and DraftKings will deliver four $25 bonus bets instantly. Check out more sportsbook promos before Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland settle their score in Newark.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 328
The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. New users simply deposit a minimum of $5, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings takes care of the rest. The promotion applies automatically once those requirements are met.
Win or lose your first bet on UFC 328, you will receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. So whether Chimaev overwhelms Strickland with his relentless grappling pressure or Strickland pulls off another stunning upset with his jab-heavy boxing, your bonus bets are on the way either way. The bonus arrives within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.
- Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.
- This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 328
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before Chimaev and Strickland walk into the Prudential Center:
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account.
- Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method on the platform.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market at odds of -500 or longer — UFC 328 offers plenty of options across the full card.
- Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.
For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings promo codes for existing users
The value at DraftKings does not stop with the welcome offer. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions for existing customers across a wide range of sports and events. UFC 328 is exactly the kind of high-profile card that tends to attract some of the platform's best ongoing offers. To see what is currently available, head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app and browse the latest deals. With a card this deep — from the Chimaev-Strickland main event down to the flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira — there should be no shortage of markets to put those DraftKings promo codes to work.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.