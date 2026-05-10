DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives new users a chance to grab $100 in bonus bets instantly. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any of this weekend's marquee matchups and unlock the full value of this offer. Check out more sportsbook promos before Sunday, May 10.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and built for new users looking to jump into the playoff action. Make a minimum $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market. No promo code is required — the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will deliver four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Say you back the Oklahoma City Thunder to hold off LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 — regardless of the outcome, your bonus bets are on the way. The same applies if you wager on Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche to continue their push against the Minnesota Wild in the NHL's second round.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for this weekend's playoffs

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the weekend's playoff slate tips off:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including NBA or NHL playoff games. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers throughout the playoffs and beyond. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay specials are among the types of offers that regularly appear on the platform. The best way to stay on top of what's available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new deals are updated frequently. DraftKings promo codes for returning users can add real value to your betting experience all postseason long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.