DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 23, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $100 in bonus bets . With NBA and NHL playoff action, a full WNBA slate, and MLB all on the schedule, there is no shortage of ways to put this offer to work.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer, as the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. For example, if you place your $5 wager on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers to win Game 3 against the New York Knicks and your bet loses, you still receive the full $100 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, the same bonus arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets issued, totaling $100.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Whether you target the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final, back a WNBA standout on the rise, or ride a hot MLB team through a late-May series, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gives you plenty of flexibility. The bonus bets can be spread across multiple markets once received, making it easy to explore the full weekend slate.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for May 23 action

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying bet on any of the weekend's top matchups:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods once your account is verified. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3, the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 2, a WNBA game, or any MLB matchup on the schedule. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer is claimed. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a busy WNBA and MLB calendar, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of what DraftKings has available for returning customers.

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