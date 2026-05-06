Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $200 for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to grab up to $200 in bonus bets instantly just by placing a $20 wager. With Wednesday, May 6 bringing a stacked slate of MLB games, NBA conference semifinals, and NHL second-round playoff action, there has never been a better time to explore the best offers available.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for MLB, NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states can choose to receive $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments. Both versions of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo require a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

To activate either offer, you must opt in directly through your bet slip, not just the Promos page. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven, or you will forfeit eligibility. With games like Dodgers-Astros and the NBA's 76ers-Knicks series on the board Wednesday, there is no shortage of eligible markets to target.

Here is what you need to know about how bonus bets work once they land in your account:

Bonus bets can be split across multiple wagers with a minimum of $0.10 per bet.

Only one bonus bet can be applied per wager.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Each bonus bet expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early using the Cash Out feature.

Say you use your bonus bets on the Dodgers-Astros matchup. If your wager wins, you pocket the profit. If it loses, the bonus bet absorbs the result and your cash balance stays intact. The same logic applies whether you are betting on the Knicks-76ers series or the Vegas-Anaheim NHL playoff clash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Wednesday's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. No promo code is required, and the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started before Wednesday's action tips off.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your balance quickly. Navigate to your bet slip and toggle on the promotion before placing your wager. This step is required for the offer to apply, even if you have already visited the Promos page. Place a minimum $20 cash wager on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Wednesday's MLB slate, NBA conference semifinals, or NHL second-round games all qualify. Collect your bonus bets once your qualifying wager settles. The $200 version arrives instantly, while the $350 version delivers $50 per day for seven consecutive days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review . or get more offers by reading about sportsbook promos.





More ways to bet with Fanatics Sportsbook beyond the welcome offer

Existing Fanatics Sportsbook users are not left out of the fun. Fanatics consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions for current account holders throughout the week. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly, especially on busy sports nights like this one.

With MLB, the NBA playoffs, and the NHL playoffs all running simultaneously, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of whatever offers Fanatics has lined up. Keep an eye on the app to make sure you never miss a boost or bonus that fits your betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.