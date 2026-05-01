Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $200 for NBA and NHL Playoff Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a strong way to jump into Friday's playoff action. Sign up by May 1 and bet $20 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly — no promo code required. Whether you're backing a team to close out a series or extend its season, now is a great time to explore the best sportsbook promos available.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states — including IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY — can opt for $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments. Both offers require a single qualifying cash wager of at least $20 on odds of -500 or longer.

Friday's NBA and NHL playoff slate is loaded with Game 6 matchups where elimination is on the line. Whether you're wagering on a team to close out a series or betting on a squad to force a Game 7, your qualifying bet can be placed on any of these high-stakes contests. You must opt in to the promotion directly through your bet slip — not just the Promos page — for the offer to apply.

Here's a breakdown of the key terms and conditions for both offers:

Minimum qualifying bet: $20 cash wager at odds of -500 or longer.

Qualifying bet must be placed within 7 days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day 7.

$200 offer: Bonus bets issued instantly after your qualifying bet settles.

$350 offer: $50 in bonus bets issued daily for 7 consecutive days.

Each daily $50 bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet per bet is allowed.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and cannot be cashed out early.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit — not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on an NHL Game 6 and your team wins — your cash winnings are yours to withdraw, and your bonus bets are ready to deploy on the next round of playoff action. If your bet loses, the bonus bets still hit your account, giving you more chances to get in on the postseason drama.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's playoff games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Friday's NBA and NHL Game 6 matchups tip off and drop the puck.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to activate your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your account quickly. Navigate to your bet slip and toggle on the promotion. This step is required — opting in through the Promos page alone will not activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market, including Friday's NBA or NHL playoff games, at odds of -500 or longer. Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account — either $200 instantly or $50 per day for 7 days, depending on your state. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying bet whenever you're ready.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and user experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and loyalty-based promotions for existing customers throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. Checking the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what's available. With a busy postseason schedule ahead, there's no shortage of opportunities to find added value on the games you're already watching.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.