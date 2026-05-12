Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors up to $200 in bonus bets instantly when they bet $20 on Tuesday, May 12. With MLB divisional battles, NHL and NBA second-round playoff action, and the WNBA heating up, there is no shortage of marquee events to target.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for MLB, NHL and NBA playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two strong paths to bonus bets depending on their state. Most new bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while bettors in select states can opt for $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments. Both offers are among the top sportsbook promos available right now.

To qualify, your first bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. You also need to opt in directly through your bet slip, not just on the promos page, or the offer will not apply. The qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

With Game 5 of Timberwolves vs. Spurs on the schedule, along with Colorado vs. Minnesota in the NHL playoffs and a full MLB slate featuring the Yankees-Orioles rivalry, there are plenty of strong markets to target. Say you place a $20 qualifying bet on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves to win Game 5. If Minnesota wins, you collect your cash winnings and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. If the Spurs pull off the upset, you still receive your $200 in bonus bets to use across any available market.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, and only one bonus bet may be used per bet.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and cannot be cashed out early using the Cash Out feature.

The minimum bonus bet amount is $0.10.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for today's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required, as the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code applies automatically at registration. Follow these steps to get started:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration. Deposit at least $10 using an accepted payment method such as a debit card, PayPal, or bank transfer. Navigate to your bet slip and opt in to the promotion directly from there. This step is required for the offer to activate. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Tonight's NBA Game 5, NHL playoff matchups, or any MLB game on the full Tuesday slate all qualify. Receive your bonus bets instantly after your qualifying bet settles, then use them on any available market before they expire 24 hours after issuance.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The platform consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and bonus bet opportunities for existing customers throughout the week. With the NHL and NBA playoffs in full swing and MLB games running daily, there are regular opportunities to take advantage of these promotions.

The best way to stay current is to check the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Keeping an eye on that tab ensures you never miss a timely boost on a big game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.