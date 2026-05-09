Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get up to $350 for UFC 328 Chimaev vs. Strickland

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets instantly when they bet $20 on UFC 328. Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland collide in a must-watch middleweight main event, and this offer is live through May 9. Don't miss your shot to back your pick with a strong Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before fight night.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 328

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two welcome offer options depending on their state. Most states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager, while bettors in select states can earn $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days. Both are strong options among today's top sportsbook promos.

To qualify, your first bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer. You must also opt in to the promotion directly through your bet slip — turning it on from the Promos or Discover page alone is not enough. The qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms for each offer:

Bet $20, Get $200 Instantly: Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Bet $20, Get $350 Over 7 Days: Available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY. Bonus bets are issued in $50 daily increments for seven consecutive days.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only — not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, withdrawn as cash, or cashed out early.

Minimum bonus bet wager is $0.10.

To put this in real terms using UFC 328: if you place a $20 cash bet on Chimaev to win and he finishes Strickland in the first round, you collect your winnings from that bet as normal. Your $200 in bonus bets are already in your account, ready to use on the rest of the card. If your initial bet loses and Strickland pulls off the upset, you still have $200 in bonus bets to deploy across any available market. Either way, the bonus bets are yours the moment your qualifying wager settles.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Chimaev vs. Strickland

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required — the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started before UFC 328 on Saturday, May 9.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to activate your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and turn on the welcome promotion. This step is required — opting in only through the Promos page will not activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible UFC 328 market, such as Chimaev or Strickland to win, with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial wager.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

More ways to bet on UFC 328 with Fanatics Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing users across all major sports and combat sports events. UFC 328 is exactly the kind of marquee fight night that tends to attract some of the platform's best ongoing promotions. Check the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app before the Chimaev vs. Strickland main event to see what is currently available for your account.