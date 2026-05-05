Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up To $350 in Select States for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, May 5, with a packed night of MLB, NHL, and NBA playoff action on the schedule. New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets instantly just by placing a $20 wager. It is a strong Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for anyone looking to get in on tonight's action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for MLB, NHL & NBA playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two options depending on their state. In most eligible states, you bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. In select states including IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY, you can instead opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven straight days.

Both versions of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo require a single cash wager of at least $20 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. You must opt in directly through your bet slip, not just the Promos page, for the offer to apply. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on the Rays to beat the Blue Jays tonight behind Drew Rasmussen. If the Rays win, you collect your cash winnings from that bet on top of your bonus bets. If the Rays lose, your bonus bets still hit your account right away under the $200 offer, giving you plenty of ammunition to wager on the NHL or NBA playoff games later in the week.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Minimum qualifying bet is $20 at odds of -500 or longer.

Bonus bets under the $200 offer expire 24 hours after they are issued.

Under the $350 offer, each $50 daily bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet per bet is allowed.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and cannot be cashed out early.

The minimum individual bonus bet is $0.10.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for tonight's games

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required. The welcome offer applies automatically at registration. Just follow these steps to get started before tonight's MLB, NHL, and NBA action tips off.

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook using one of the links on this page and complete the registration form with your personal details. Verify your identity to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 using an accepted payment method such as a debit card, PayPal, or bank transfer. Navigate to your bet slip and toggle on the welcome promotion before placing your wager. Place a single cash bet of at least $20 on any eligible market, such as the Rays vs. Blue Jays, the NHL semifinal between Minnesota and Colorado, or the Lakers vs. Thunder Game 1, with odds of -500 or longer. Collect your bonus bets instantly after your qualifying bet settles, then use them across any available market on the app.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the starting point at Fanatics Sportsbook. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions by tapping the "Promos" tab directly in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB schedule, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing offers throughout the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.