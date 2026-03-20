Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Tournament Friday Late Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $200 FanCash instantly when you bet just $5 on the NCAA Tournament Friday late games. New users can capitalize on this March 20 welcome offer while enjoying eight thrilling matchups featuring upsets waiting to happen. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for maximum value.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for March Madness betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing a qualifying $5 wager. This offer applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for betting on Friday's late NCAA Tournament slate. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.

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Consider betting $5 on Iowa to cover the spread against Clemson in their 9-8 matchup. If Iowa wins and covers, you collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if Iowa falls short and loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward for participating in the promotion.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 cash wager required with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must complete account verification and be physically located in an eligible state.

Promotion must be activated in bet slip before placing qualifying wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's games

Follow these simple steps to secure your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a minimum $5 cash bet on any NCAA Tournament game with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for March Madness

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with valuable promotions throughout March Madness and beyond. Regular customers can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special tournament-themed bonuses by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These ongoing offers complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide additional betting value during the tournament's most exciting moments.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.