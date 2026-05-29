Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open and More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live for May 29, giving new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first ten days. With the Canadiens facing elimination against the Hurricanes and the French Open delivering chaos, there is no shortage of action to bet on right now.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Canadiens-Hurricanes and the French Open

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want to ease into sports betting without putting a large amount on the line right away. Each day during your first ten days, you place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat that process every day for ten days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Here is a practical example using Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. Say you place $100 on the Montreal Canadiens to keep their season alive against the Carolina Hurricanes. If Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield come up short and Carolina closes out the series, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. If Montreal pulls off the upset and extends the series, you keep your winnings and still have nine more days to use the offer.

The same logic applies to French Open betting. With Jannik Sinner's shocking second-round exit blowing the men's draw wide open, you might back Novak Djokovic to win his 25th Grand Slam or take a shot on a breakout run from Félix Auger-Aliassime or Ben Shelton. A loss on any of those picks during your first ten days triggers the FanCash return on your stake up to $100 per day.

Before claiming this sportsbook promos offer, review the key terms and conditions below:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only who do not already have an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Place at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day for up to ten consecutive days.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. With MLB, the NHL playoffs, and the French Open all running simultaneously, new users have plenty of markets to work with across all ten days.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook offer for tonight's action

Getting started with Fanatics takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and get your first bet in before puck drop in Raleigh:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register a new account by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is applied automatically during sign-up — no manual entry is needed. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to activate the offer. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer, such as Game 5 of the Canadiens-Hurricanes series or a French Open match. If your bet loses, FanCash up to $100 is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to ten days to maximize your total bonus.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the season. You can browse everything currently available by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the NHL playoffs, French Open, and a full MLB slate all running at the same time, there is almost always something worth checking before you place your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.