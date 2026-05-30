Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA, NHL, MLB, French Open and More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users this May 30, with a massive sports Saturday on tap. From a winner-take-all NBA Game 7 to French Open drama, there is no shortage of action to target with this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA Game 7 and more

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward 10-day matching structure designed to reward new users over time. Each day during your first 10 days on the platform, place a qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat the process daily for up to $1,000 in total FanCash across all 10 days.

Saturday's NBA Western Conference Finals Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is a prime target for this offer. If you place $100 on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to advance and the bet loses, Fanatics returns your $100 in FanCash. If your wager on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder wins, you keep the profits and still have nine more days of matching opportunities ahead.

Beyond Game 7, you can also target French Open matches featuring Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, or Aryna Sabalenka, as well as any MLB game from Saturday's packed slate. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives you the flexibility to spread your qualifying bets across multiple sports throughout the 10-day window. Be sure to also browse other sportsbook promos to compare what else is available.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal is permitted.

Non-withdrawable FanCash bonuses expire after seven days of being issued.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

The overall offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer for Game 7

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed. The welcome offer activates automatically when you complete registration. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer. Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder is a natural starting point given the stakes involved. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for your first 10 days to maximize the full $1,000 in potential FanCash.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and loyalty-based bonuses for existing customers throughout the week. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available, especially during high-profile events like NBA playoff games and Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.