Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users betting on the NHL and NBA playoffs, WNBA, and MLB this May. 21. Register today, place a qualifying wager, and collect up to $100 back in FanCash each day for your first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NHL and NBA playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward 10-day match structure that rewards new users over time rather than all at once. Each day during your first 10 days, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer and receive up to $100 in FanCash back if that bet loses. Repeat the process daily and you can accumulate up to $1,000 in total FanCash across the full 10-day window.

Thursday's card is loaded with opportunities to put this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo to work. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes is a natural target, as is Game 2 of the Cavaliers-Knicks series in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. If you wager $100 on the Canadiens to win Game 1 and Montreal pulls off the victory, you keep the winnings outright. If Carolina holds serve and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100.

The same logic applies across any qualifying market, whether that is an MLB run line, a WNBA point spread, or a player prop on Donovan Mitchell or Sebastian Aho. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives new users a genuine safety net across a wide variety of sportsbook promos and betting markets during one of the busiest stretches of the sports calendar.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Not available in New York or Ohio.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day.

Up to $100 in FanCash is awarded per day if the qualifying bet loses.

The offer is available for each of your first 10 days, for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required. The offer activates automatically at registration.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop or tip-off tonight.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap "Register" and complete the sign-up form with your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. The welcome offer activates automatically during registration. No promo code is needed. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, such as the Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 1 or the Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Repeat the process each day for up to 10 days to maximize your total FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook for the playoffs and beyond

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout the season, and the current playoff stretch is no exception. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with market-specific boosts, parlay offers, and other incentives tied to the biggest games on the schedule. Whether you are following the Canadiens' Cinderella run, tracking the Cavaliers-Knicks battle, or betting a full MLB slate, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.