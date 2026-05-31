Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for NHL & NBA Playoffs, French Open and More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is one of the best ways to get in on the action this Sunday, May 31, with the NBA and NHL playoffs, French Open, and MLB all on the schedule. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days on the platform. No promo code is required to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NHL & NBA playoffs and French Open betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a straightforward 10-day match structure that rewards new users over time. Each day during your first 10 days, place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat that process every day for 10 consecutive days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

With so much happening across the sports calendar right now, there's no shortage of markets to target. Say you place a $100 wager on Novak Djokovic to win his French Open quarterfinal match and he falls short — you'd get that $100 back as FanCash to use another day. On the other hand, if you back the Carolina Hurricanes to win their Eastern Conference Final game and they pull through, you keep the winnings outright and still have your daily FanCash opportunity available. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a cushion while you explore the platform across a wide variety of sportsbook promos .

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Each daily wager must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only — not available in New York or Ohio.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for today's games

Signing up and activating your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the day's action tips off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to explore the platform, banking options, and customer service features before registering. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during sign-up, so there is no need to enter anything manually — simply complete registration to activate the offer. Select your preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer — consider targeting a French Open match, an NHL or NBA playoff game, or any MLB contest on today's schedule. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total bonus of up to $1,000.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. Current users can browse everything available by heading to the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently to keep pace with the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.