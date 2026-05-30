Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 this weekend. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available through May 30, so act fast before tip-off.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Game 7

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash spread across their first ten days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat that process every day for ten consecutive days to maximize the full value of this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder is a perfect target for this offer. If you back Victor Wembanyama to lead San Antonio to the NBA Finals and the bet loses, you get up to $100 in FanCash back. If you wager on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City to close it out at home and the bet wins, you pocket the winnings and still have nine more days to claim additional FanCash.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this offer through the available sportsbook promos :

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Each daily wager must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate the offer.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

This offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the most recognizable names in sports, and its sportsbook brings that same energy to the betting experience. The ten-day structure of this welcome offer is unique among competing platforms and gives new users a genuine runway to explore the product before committing fully.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer before Game 7 tips off

Signing up and placing your first bet on the Western Conference Finals Game 7 is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo before tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to get started and explore available features, banking options, and customer support tools. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied during registration, so no manual entry is needed. Simply finish the sign-up process to activate the offer. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any Game 7 market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Use your bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account? The platform regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, particularly around marquee events like a Western Conference Finals Game 7. Head to the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available for Saturday's winner-take-all showdown between San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.