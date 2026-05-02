Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $350 Bonus Bets for Saturday's NBA Game 7, NHL and MLB Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to grab up to $200 in bonus bets instantly ahead of a loaded Saturday slate. With an NBA Game 7, NHL playoff action, and MLB matchups all on tap, there has never been a better time to check out the latest sportsbook promos . This welcome offer is available through May 2.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Saturday's big games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two strong options depending on their state. Most states can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $20 qualifying wager. Bettors in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY can instead opt for $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments.

To qualify for either offer, you must place a single cash wager of at least $20 on odds of -500 or longer. That covers nearly every market on Saturday's card, including the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7, the Flyers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 of the second round, and MLB matchups like Orioles vs. Yankees, Diamondbacks vs. Cubs, and Reds vs. Pirates.

Here is what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

You must opt in to the promotion directly from your bet slip, not just from the Promos page.

Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

If your qualifying bet wins, you keep the cash profit as normal.

If your qualifying bet loses, your bonus bets are still issued as promised.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you receive only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, and only one bonus bet can be used per bet.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and cannot be cashed out early.

The minimum bonus bet amount is $0.10.

Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on the Celtics to win Game 7 against the 76ers. Win or lose, you receive your bonus bets and can use them across any available market, from the Hurricanes series opener against the Flyers to a Yankees run line. New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's action

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required, as the offer applies automatically at registration. Follow these steps to get started.

Register by clicking any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit funds by adding at least $10 to your account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, among other popular payment methods. Opt in to the promotion by enabling it directly on your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying bet of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 or the Flyers vs. Hurricanes Game 1. Collect your bonus bets, which are issued instantly for the $200 offer or in $50 daily increments over seven days for the $350 offer. Withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying bet by visiting the Cashier section of the app.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More ways to win with Fanatics Sportsbook on Saturday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new users is just the starting point. Existing customers can find a steady stream of odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses by tapping the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With a full Saturday of NBA, NHL, and MLB action to work with, it is worth checking what is available before you place your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.