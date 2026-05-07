Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets to use on Thursday, May 7. With MLB regular-season games, the NBA playoffs, and the NHL playoffs all on the schedule, there is no shortage of action to target with your first wager.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA, NHL and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state. In most eligible states, you bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. In select states including IN, IA, AZ, MA and WY, you can instead opt for $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days, totaling $350.

To qualify for either offer, you must create and verify your account, opt in to the promotion directly from your bet slip, and place a qualifying wager within seven days of completing registration. Your qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 on odds of -500 or longer, placed on any eligible market, and fully settled once the event concludes.

With games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2, Lakers vs. Thunder, and Flyers vs. Hurricanes all on the slate, you have plenty of strong markets to target. For example, if you place a $20 qualifying bet on the Thunder to beat the Lakers and it wins, your cash winnings are yours to withdraw. Your bonus bets are then credited separately and ready to use on any available market.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

You must opt in through your bet slip, not just the Promos or Discover page.

The $200 offer delivers all bonus bets instantly after your qualifying bet settles.

The $350 offer delivers $50 in bonus bets each day for seven consecutive days.

Each daily $50 bonus bet expires 24 hours after it is issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet that returns $40 in winnings pays out $40.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

The minimum bonus bet amount is $0.10.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Like other top sportsbook promos , claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch tonight.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to activate your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and turn on the promotion. Simply browsing the Promos page is not enough — you must activate the offer directly in your bet slip. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Tonight's NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the full MLB slate, all qualify. Once your bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying wager.

For a deeper look at what this platform offers, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers across major sports and events. You can browse everything that is currently available by visiting the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. It is worth checking back often, especially during busy stretches like the NBA and NHL playoffs, when new offers tend to appear frequently.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.