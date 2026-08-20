Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for 49ers vs. Chargers, NFL Preseason

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The 49ers and Chargers square off Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in a Week 2 preseason matchup that offers plenty of intrigue for bettors. If you're looking to place wagers on this West Coast showdown, now is the perfect time to sign up with Fanatics. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Aug. 20 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll before kickoff.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the 49ers-Chargers game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: you place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For the 49ers-Chargers game specifically, you could place your first bet on any available market, whether that's the moneyline, spread, or total. Let's say you wager $50 on the 49ers to cover the spread at minus-110 odds. If San Francisco fails to cover, you'll receive $50 back in FanCash. Conversely, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can use them on subsequent wagers throughout your first 10 days.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them before they're gone.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026, so claim it soon.

When exploring sportsbook promos , the Fanatics offer stands out because it gives you multiple chances to earn bonuses across 10 days. This extended window means you can use the 49ers-Chargers game as your first bet and still have nine more opportunities to maximize your FanCash earnings.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's game

Signing up for Fanatics and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the 49ers and Chargers kick off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, email, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the 49ers-Chargers game and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For more details on how Fanatics compares to other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users, including parlay bonuses, profit boosts, and sport-specific offers. You can find all active promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" tab, where new deals appear throughout the week and during major sporting events.

Whether you're betting on the 49ers-Chargers preseason matchup or waiting for the regular season to begin, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Checking the promos section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets and maximize your potential returns on the games you care about most.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.