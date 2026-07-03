Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Argentina vs. Cape Verde and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Friday, July 3 is a great time to activate it. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start with Argentina vs. Cape Verde as your day-one bet.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one by placing a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. Argentina vs. Cape Verde is a natural starting point, with plenty of markets available across both sides of this Round of 32 matchup. If your first bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100.

Here is how the day-one scenario plays out. Say you place $50 on Argentina to win at standard match odds. If Argentina wins, you keep your winnings as usual. If Cape Verde pulls off the upset and your bet loses, Fanatics credits your account with up to $50 in FanCash. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, making this one of the more flexible sportsbook promos available right now.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and well-suited for bettors who want to ease into a new platform. Argentina vs. Cape Verde gives you a high-profile match with a wide range of betting markets to choose from on day one.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Cape Verde takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus with promo code SIBONUS.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap the registration button and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID, to verify your account. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during the sign-up process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method available within the app. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Cape Verde market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to qualify for day-one FanCash. If your bet loses, Fanatics will credit your account with FanCash up to $100. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Once you have settled in as a Fanatics user, the promotions do not stop at the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and loyalty rewards for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers tied to upcoming events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.