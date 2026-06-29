Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Brazil vs. Japan and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now through June 29 and gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Start with Brazil vs. Japan in the Round of 32 as your day-one bet and get up to $100 in FanCash if your first wager loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Brazil vs. Japan

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured around your first 10 days as a new user. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. Brazil vs. Japan is the perfect spot to kick off day one of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

Say you back Brazil on the money line for $50 and the match ends in a Japan upset. Fanatics credits your account with $50 in FanCash. If Brazil wins and your bet is a winner, you keep the payout and still have nine more days to use the offer. Either way, this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives you a strong start heading into the knockout round.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be met before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos , giving new users a full 10-day window to build into the welcome offer rather than requiring everything on a single bet.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Brazil vs. Japan

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to have your account ready before Brazil and Japan kick off in Houston:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer support features available directly in the app. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer before completing sign-up. Select a preferred payment method and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any Brazil vs. Japan market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for day one of the offer. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use any FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on what is available. With the World Cup knockout stage underway, there are likely to be plenty of timely offers worth exploring.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.