Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on England vs. DR Congo and Get Up to $100 in FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Wednesday, July 1, and new users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start by using England vs. DR Congo as your day-one bet. Place at least $1 on the match and get up to $100 in FanCash if your wager loses.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for England vs. DR Congo
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured around your first 10 days as a new user, and England vs. DR Congo is the perfect way to kick things off on day one. Place a minimum $1 wager on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. Win the bet and you keep your winnings as normal.
For example, if you back England to win at -200 and the match ends in a DR Congo upset, Fanatics credits your account with up to $100 in FanCash. If England wins and your bet cashes, you simply collect your payout with no FanCash involved on that day. Either way, you are covered on your first wager.
Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:
- Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.
- Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.
- FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.
- Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.
- The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.
This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. Checking out other sportsbook promos is always worth your time, but the 10-day structure here gives new users a longer runway than most competitors provide.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for England vs. DR Congo
Signing up and placing your first bet on England vs. DR Congo takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before kickoff.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device.
- Tap to create a new account and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method.
- Navigate to the England vs. DR Congo market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires in seven days.
For a full breakdown of the platform, read our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Logging into the app and tapping the Promos tab is the quickest way to see what is currently available. With the World Cup in full swing, there is a good chance you will find something worth using on upcoming knockout-round matches.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.