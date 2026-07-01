Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on England vs. DR Congo and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Wednesday, July 1, and new users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start by using England vs. DR Congo as your day-one bet. Place at least $1 on the match and get up to $100 in FanCash if your wager loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for England vs. DR Congo

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured around your first 10 days as a new user, and England vs. DR Congo is the perfect way to kick things off on day one. Place a minimum $1 wager on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. Win the bet and you keep your winnings as normal.

For example, if you back England to win at -200 and the match ends in a DR Congo upset, Fanatics credits your account with up to $100 in FanCash. If England wins and your bet cashes, you simply collect your payout with no FanCash involved on that day. Either way, you are covered on your first wager.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. Checking out other sportsbook promos is always worth your time, but the 10-day structure here gives new users a longer runway than most competitors provide.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for England vs. DR Congo

Signing up and placing your first bet on England vs. DR Congo takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap to create a new account and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to the England vs. DR Congo market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires in seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Logging into the app and tapping the Promos tab is the quickest way to see what is currently available. With the World Cup in full swing, there is a good chance you will find something worth using on upcoming knockout-round matches.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.