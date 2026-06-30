Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on France vs. Sweden and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of June 30, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users. Bet on France vs. Sweden in the Round of 32 to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for France vs. Sweden

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get into the action for France vs. Sweden. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 on day one. Think of it as a strong cushion as you dive into one of the most compelling Round of 32 matchups of the 2026 World Cup.

Say you back Sweden to pull off the upset and the bet loses — Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. If your bet on France wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to repeat the process for up to $1,000 in total FanCash. That makes this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer is repeatable for each of your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

France enters this match as the clear favourite after sweeping Group I with 10 goals scored and none conceded. Sweden will need a disciplined defensive structure and sharp counters to stay in this one, which means the market could offer some interesting angles on both sides. Be sure to browse other sportsbook promos to compare what else is available before placing your first bet.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for France vs. Sweden

Signing up and placing your first bet on France vs. Sweden takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service features available directly within the app. Register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any France vs. Sweden market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash for day one of the promotion. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond France vs. Sweden

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. These promotions refresh frequently and cover everything from major tournaments to daily matchups. Head to the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of your account well beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.