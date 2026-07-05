Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Mexico vs. England and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Mexico vs. England is the perfect match to kick things off. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. This offer is live as of July 5, so do not wait to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Mexico vs. England

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a matched bet of up to $100 in FanCash on day one. Place at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your wager loses, you get your stake back as FanCash. Mexico vs. England is a strong starting point, with plenty of markets to choose from.

Say you back England to win at +150. If Harry Kane and company come through, you pocket the winnings as normal. If England falls short against a Mexican side that has not conceded a single goal in four matches, Fanatics returns your stake in FanCash, up to $100.

Prefer to back Mexico? A wager on the co-hosts to advance at home, with the Azteca crowd behind them, is just as valid a day-one play. The same structure applies: win and collect your payout, or lose and receive your stake back in FanCash.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

FanCash bonus bets expire after seven days.

The overall welcome offer runs for your first 10 days and expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. The ability to repeat the process each day for 10 days means Mexico vs. England is just the beginning of what could be a strong stretch of bonus value.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Mexico vs. England

Signing up and placing your first bet on Mexico vs. England takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal details, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available banking method in the app. Navigate to the Mexico vs. England market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account, subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers beyond Mexico vs. England

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. Existing users can find a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers by visiting the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Whether it is a World Cup knockout match or a midweek slate of games, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.