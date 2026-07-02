Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Portugal vs. Croatia for up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Thursday, July 2, and new users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start by betting on Portugal vs. Croatia in the Round of 32. Place a qualifying wager on the match to kick off your welcome offer today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day match program, and Portugal vs. Croatia is the perfect way to start day one. Wager at least $1 on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 for that day.

Say you place a $50 wager on Portugal to win at -175. If Portugal advances and your bet wins, you keep the payout as normal. If Croatia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your $50 stake as FanCash, giving you a cushion to keep betting through the rest of the tournament.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawals are processed.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers available among current sportsbook promos , letting you spread your activity across 10 days rather than committing everything to a single bet. Portugal vs. Croatia gives you a compelling opening match to get started.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Portugal vs. Croatia

Signing up and placing your first bet on Portugal vs. Croatia takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started on your device. Open the app and tap to create a new account, providing the required personal information including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method available within the app. Navigate to the Portugal vs. Croatia market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to begin day one of the offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Portugal vs. Croatia

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific bonuses throughout the tournament. These deals are easy to find by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Checking back frequently is the best way to make sure you never miss a timely offer as the knockout rounds progress.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.